A change of leadership could be on the way for South Temple as voters head to the polls next week to cast their ballots in the city’s District 3 City Council race.
The City Council seat, which represents most of South Temple, will see incumbent Councilwoman Susan Long face challenger Steven Patterson. Long already has served on the Council for the past six years and, if elected, this would be her third and final term in the position.
Early voting begins April 24 for municipal elections, which include three Temple City Council seats. Election Day is May 6.
While Long admits it would be easier if she didn’t have a challenger, she said she does appreciate the democratic process and giving city residents a choice in who represents them.
“The democratic process is good and everyone believes in the democratic process that requires more than one candidate,” Long said.
Patterson, a local business owner, was asked by his community to run after previously leading efforts to stop the construction of a gas station in his neighborhood.
“I threw my hat in the ring because I had a lot of people ask me to,” Patterson said.
“Some of the issues we need to take care of here in the city are obviously the roads,” Patterson said.
“We’ve just got deplorable roads in this city, and we have got to do something and get that taken care of,” he said. “That is one of the first things we need to do.”
Patterson said another policy he was in favor of, if he was elected, was to start favoring local businesses more heavily when making purchases or approving contracts.
An example of this that Patterson pointed out was that many of the vehicles recently purchased by the city have been from outside the county and the city.
“We need to start spending money inside our city instead of outside it,” Patterson said. “Our City Council has a real big problem about spending money outside of our city. Money that is spent inside our city recycles itself inside our city.”
Patterson said he was in favor of spending this money locally because he said it was a way for the city to keep taxes down.
Long said she hopes to continue many of the projects that are currently ongoing in the city if reelected to her third term.
Some of the projects Long has highlighted have included work on local parks, infrastructure improvements to downtown and work on local roads. She said that unfortunately there are many projects the city wants to do and a hard part is deciding where to prioritize where all that money goes.
Long said that during this campaign season she also has been able to sit down and meet with more people than she ordinarily would, learning about what they want to see from the city.
“It is a wonderful time to communicate with people and some people like to communicate and others don’t and say that they don’t care about local politics,” Long said.
Patterson said he is already preparing for what will happen if he wins by meeting with two of the other candidates running in Temple’s other two City Council races.
Residents, Patterson said, can expect a change in how the city is run if he, Zoe Grant and Christine Rahm win their respective elections.
Long said that in recent years the city has worked so well for the people because of how well the Council has gotten along. For her, finding others to serve on the Council who can work together well is a key factor.
“The existing Council right now is a council that has worked really well together,” Long said. “We have differing views on many things but we communicate and don’t get in one another’s way and annoy one another and argue.”
Patterson said he doesn’t know the people on the City Council personally and can’t say right now if he would be able to work with them well.
While Patterson said he thinks he is really easy to work with, he believes the Council should not be so set in stone with how it operates.
“I would like to think that we could, and that we could work out any differences together because that is what we need to do, but I could not give you an honest answer to whether or not we would be able to,” Patterson said. “There may be some stuff that they are very set on doing and there may be some stuff I am very set on not doing. It could be the other way around, too. That is a good thing because that is how checks and balances work.”
In Temple, officials said early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 through April 28, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2.