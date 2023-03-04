Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis offered a glimpse into how the Belton Police Department performed in 2022 as part of his annual report for council members — a comprehensive package that included highlights of community outreach efforts, crime statistics and racial profiling data.
“The Belton Police Department continues to maintain its commitment to keep Belton safe and protect the outstanding quality of life here,” he said during a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday. “We see ourselves as servant guardians of this great community.”
Ellis, who also serves as Belton’s assistant city manager, added how servant leadership and procedural justice are the foundation of the department’s prevention-focused model of community policing.
“That’s something we’ve actually been doing before it became a common term in law enforcement,” he said. “It’s the whole idea of making sure that we’re as fair, impartial and transparent as we can be, and give everybody a voice including suspects or those that may be on the wrong side of the law.”
Ellis presented traffic stop data that categorized the 8,960 total stops that Belton Police officers conducted in 2022 as part of those transparency efforts.
This information also is reported to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement under state law.
Approximately 61.9% of these vehicle occupants were white, 21.7% were Hispanic/Latino, 14.9% were black, 1.26% were Asian/Pacific Islander and 0.3% were Alaskan/American Indian, according to the Belton Police Department.
As in recent years, those traffic stops closely mirror Belton’s racial breakdown but some percentages are slightly higher or lower, a likely result of travelers from busy Interstates 35 and 14, both of which run through the city.
Almost 70% of Belton’s 22,885 residents are white, about 29% Hispanic and about 9% are black, according to 2021 U.S. Census estimates.
“We’ve got a lot of accountability in this area, so there’s nothing in this report that just jumps out as unusual,” Ellis said. “Our stops are very close to what our city demographics are. We are also a very transient motorist community with the interstates and (farm-to-market roads) and state highways, so (our demographics) does not factor in all of our visitors.”
Police warnings
The police chief emphasized how more than 65% of traffic stops ended with a written warning.
“So the officers are being more than fair out there trying to correct behavior rather than be punitive,” Ellis said. “But sometimes, you can’t go too far in warnings where they become ineffective because if people think that’s all they’ll get is a warning, then they might push the boundaries a little bit more. It seems nowadays that traffic laws are a suggestion to many.”
Therefore, the Belton Police Department — which completed 8,302 stops on city streets, 284 on a state highway, 273 on an interstate, 86 on private property and 15 on a county road — made 133 arrests and issued 2,728 total citations to the remaining motorists.
However, 33 of those arrests were made for an outstanding warrant, while 79 were made penal code violations, according to the department.
‘Hard work and dedication’
“This 2022 Annual Report reflects the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Belton Police Department,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said. “Officers are trained to be proactive in their approach to police work and when possible to seek to prevent crime before it occurs.
“To be successful with such an approach requires a community-centered approach of building trust through relationships and showing professionalism at all times, including when on patrol, taking reports, assisting victims and enforcing victims,” he said.
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter echoed that sentiment and shared his admiration for Ellis and his department.
“I think we told you a while ago how much we appreciate you but I will say one more time: We’re glad you are in Belton and we appreciate your officers and everything,” he said.
Residents can access the Belton Police Department’s 2022 Annual Report in its entirety on the city website by clicking on the Feb. 28 meeting packet documents. It will begin on page 156.
“Regardless of what our stats are or what they show, we have a great community and the majority of our community are law-abiding citizens,” Ellis said.