A woman with a protective order against a Temple man said he kept calling and threatening her.
Stephano Aviles, 36, is accused of allegedly making violent threats on April 29 against the woman, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
The department’s Criminal Investigations Unit did an investigation and, on Saturday, got an arrest warrant for Aviles.
Aviles was found at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday near Third Street and Industrial Boulevard. He is charged with violating a bond/protective order with two previous convictions.
An indictment alleges on March 19 that Aviles hit the woman in the face and on her head, neck and arms and had previous convictions for assaults. Aviles had reportedly stalked the woman previously and then wasn’t supposed to go within 1,000 feet of her home.
A motion was filed to find him guilty and impose his prior sentence.
On Feb. 11, Aviles tested positive for alcohol and a month later for methamphetamine, according to the motion. He also reportedly failed to attend required classes and pay his assessed fees.
Bell County 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt issued the warrant for Aviles’ arrest on April 6. Aviles also has two aliases, including Pablo or Ricardo Perez.
No bond was set by press time