BELTON — Early traffic was light Saturday morning for “Journey into the Past: A Native American Celebration” on the front lawn of the Bell County Museum.
Kayte Ricketts, education coordinator, said some of the people taking in Belton Market Days a block away might drift over later. The museum celebration gave visitors a chance to learn about Native American cultures, make their own herb pouches and dreamcatchers, and then go on a nature scavenger hunt.
Participants stitched the leather pouches together and chose from examples of Native American writing to mark them. The indigenous people carried herbs and medicines in such pouches, Ricketts said.
Museum visitors also got to make small dreamcatchers out of different-colored embroidery thread.
“Just like the Native American legend, they can hang those above their beds to catch their dreams,” she said.
Nema Heller of Temple brought her grandchildren, Shaira Davis and Shayden Davis.
“I’m a very crafty person,” said Shaira, an eighth-grader at Academy Middle School. She does painting, drawing and other random crafts, she said.
They attended the Weird Science day at the museum Nov. 7, she said. They created a rainbow effect by painting nail polish on paper and immersing it in water. Ricketts said liquid fireworks was another part of that day’s activities.
Shayden, a fifth-grader at Academy Intermediate School, said he’s “really not a crafty person.”
“He can be when he wants to be,” his grandmother said.
Ricketts said the museum’s next weekend event would be a holiday festival Dec. 12.
“We’re making Christmas ornaments, Hanukah dreidels and diwali oil lamps,” she said.
For the scavenger hunt, the museum workers handed out a list of items.
“They can take the scavenger hunt list home and go on a scavenger hunt together as a family,” she said.
The list started with pine cones and pine needles, which she admitted weren’t very common in Bell County. Other things on the list included a green leaf, brown leaf, round rock, colorful rock and fallen branch. The last entry was “Treasure (to you).”
Located at 201 N. Main St., the museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For information visit www.bellcountymuseum.org.