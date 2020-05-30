One in an ongoing series.
Some folks have gotten the chicken bug.
Not the chicken virus, but the impetus to raise chickens at home, like they used to on the farm.
That’s the case with several Temple families who live in a wooded section north of Lake Belton. Take retirees Jeff and Cherlyn Haugh, for example, who moved from California last year. They have four acres on Nibling Road.
“We had chickens in California,” Jeff said. “I left my coop and everything. We thought we weren’t going to do chickens, but with the coronavirus we thought we wanted chickens, to have food on the property.”
While his wife fed the chickens zucchini during a recent interview, Haugh told about buying them at Tractor Supply seven weeks before.
“I asked how many varieties do you have,” he recalled. “They said six. I said I’ll take two of each. We have 12. We think one of them is a rooster. We’re 90 percent sure Thelma is Jeffrey.”
That’s Thelma as in the movie, “Thelma and Louise.” Other pair names are Lucy and Ethel, from the television show “I Love Lucy,” and Ginger and Mary Ann from “Gilligan’s Island.”
His next-door-neighbor just got six chickens and two ducks, Haugh said.
“Our neighbor bought them full grown,” he said. “We’ve got to wait seven to eight months to get eggs. They got eggs right away.”
Haugh doesn’t plan on using any of his chickens for meat.
“They’re too much fun,” he said. “I could never kill one.”
He gets a lot of chicken savvy from another neighbor across the road, Chris Hudnall, who has been raising chickens since he and his family of four moved in nine years ago. It all started, Hudnall said, when his daughter, Bridget, who is now 19, saw some chickens her cousin had.
“I wanted them,” Bridget said. “I was pretty young at the time. I was 9 years old. I like chickens, especially babies. They’re cute.”
Her father showed off the chicken coop, which resembles the child’s playhouse that it used to be.
“They really need to have a secure chicken house,” he said. “Most of our unfortunate incidents involved things getting into the chicken house.”
Snakes, hawks and raccoons frequent the neighborhood and have at one time or another threatened the family’s chicken enterprise. A bobcat kept coming around for about a month, but disappeared after Hudnall set a trap for it.
In the surrounding pen, and at times all over the property, are scattered about 16 chickens. There are leghorns, Cochins, Americanas and a Dutch bantam. Only three of the original flock of 30 chickens are still around: Brownie, Goldie and Precious.
Bridget likes the Americanas the best, she said, because they lay bluish green eggs.
She also likes Dottie, a 2-year-old leghorn, who she carried into the dining room.
“If you have food, she is your best friend,” she said.
Dottie lays white eggs like the ones bought in the store, Bridget said.
“She probably lays as much as the rest of the chickens,” she said.
They have three roosters, one of them very old.
“Try to make sure you have a rooster,” Bridget said.
A rooster tends to set the tone and keep the flock under control, her father said.
“You have to be careful raising a rooster,” she said. “If you don’t raise it right, it can become aggressive and hard to deal with.”
The hens will hatch chicks if they are allowed to brood, Bridget said. She gathers the eggs every day, when she remembers.
“We have a bunch of eggs, so we have to give them to people,” she said. “We have too many.”
Hudnall is always looking for new ways to cook eggs, he said. He makes quiches, scrambled eggs, egg tacos and other dishes.
“I probably eat more of the eggs in the family,” he said.
Bridget said she doesn’t eat them as much as she used to, but she uses them in baking.
Raising chickens is not a money-making proposition, Hudnall said, “unless you’ve got a whole lot of chickens. They only lay at certain times of the year.”
They don’t lay in the fall, during molting season, Bridget said, because they’re using their energy to grow feathers.
She hasn’t gotten tired of chickens, she said, and they will be in her future. A home-schooled high school graduate, she is still working on her college plans.
“I consider them pets,” she said. “I bring them in and cuddle, and give them a little treat.”
She demonstrated by taking a banana outside and sitting at a patio table.
“The others are interested,” she said of the chickens gathering around her feet. “But only Twix jumps up on the table.”
Twix did that. Bridget took the first bite, broke off another and fed it to the hen. Then she bent and tossed pieces to the other chickens.