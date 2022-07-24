Dealing with the heat

Carolyn Davis and Tommy Davis of Belton drink bottled water to stay hydrated Saturday as they wait in the shade for the start of the Luck of the Lake Poker Run on Lake Belton. Area residents are flocking to lakes, swimming pools and splash pads to find relief from the prolonged heat wave searing most of the country. 

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

For the past three mornings, Temple residents have been awed by unusual phenomena in the sky — clouds.

