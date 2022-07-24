For the past three mornings, Temple residents have been awed by unusual phenomena in the sky — clouds.
However, Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Forth Worth, said that after cumulous clouds we typically have fair weather.
“That’s what we’ve seen recently,” he said. “There have actually been some showers down closer to the Gulf of Mexico. They move north to northwest. We’ll catch some of those clouds late in the afternoon. Usually by the time they make it to Central Texas they are remnant clouds.”
The Temple area at least had a good breeze several days ago, he said. The overall wind speed in the area will be five to 10 mph for the next four days, he said.
The high weather system along the U.S.-Canadian border, which has been deflecting any chances of rain away from Texas, will remain in place for the first half of this week, he said. During the second half of the week, storm systems will get closer to Texas as the jet stream drifts to the south.
“That will increase rain chances … for a good portion of the southern plains, maybe not as far south as the Killeen area, but we’ll keep an eye on it,” he said.
Hernandez foresees the Central Texas daily high as holding steady at 100 degrees Monday through Friday. It looks like the area will start to see 99 degrees by Saturday, he said.
Asked about potential weather systems building in the Pacific, he said anything developing in that area would remain there.
“We’re not expecting any impacts from that across Texas,” he said.
In its weekly report Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed no changes from last week with some type of drought conditions seen across the county.
Bell County recorded its driest June over the past 128 years, at 2.1 inches below normal. Over the same period of time, this has been the county’s driest year, at 8.36 inches below normal, January to June.
During the past week, water levels have continued to drop at the county’s two reservoirs.
Lake Belton was 81.6% full Sunday, down a percentage point since the same time last week, according to state water data reports. The lake was at 587 feet above sea level, compared to a normal of 594 feet above sea level.
The level of Stillhouse Hollow Lake has dropped a similar amount over the past week, now at 81.6% full. Stillhouse was at 614.92 feet above sea level, according to U.S. Corps of Army Engineers data.