Players were treated to dinner and entertainment at a local Dave & Buster’s, where teammates and brothers Gary and Ethan Ruckman went to work trying to one-up each other in the large game room.
Gary — a 6-foot-4, 255-pound senior tight end — proved to be better with a plastic rifle, then won two out of three in a basketball shooting version of the game “Connect 4” and quickly said that was business as usual.
“I’m a little bit more athletic,” Gary said, “so that’s usually how that goes.”
“That’s not true,” was the rebuttal from Ethan, a 6-3, 300-pound sophomore offensive lineman. “We would go to my friend’s basketball court in the backyard, and I would own him all the time.”
“That’s a lie,” Gary quickly fired back. “The only time it’s ever close is if we’re playing video games.”
It was all in good fun as the Crusaders hit the pause button on their preparations for the Stagg Bowl, which pits No. 2 UMHB (14-0) against No. 1 North Central (13-0) at 6 tonight at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
“It’s cool to get to relax and bond with your teammates,” Gary said. “It’s fun to step away from everything for a little bit, but we’re not letting it get us off track.”
The Ruckman brothers have stayed on track all season. Gary has 20 receptions – including three for touchdowns – and his and Ethan’s blocking have helped pave the way for a UMHB offense that averages 471 yards and 48 points per game.
They grew up competing with each other around the house. Tonight they’ll enjoy competing together for the last time.
“We had never been starters on the same team until now, so this year has been a blessing and we’ve created some great memories along the way,” Ethan said. “A main reason I came to UMHB in the first place was to play with him. Next year will be a lot different.”