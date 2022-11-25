A pickup truck operated by a North Texas man failed to control his speed on Interstate 35 in stopped holiday traffic when he struck a 2018 sports utility vehicle, killing two Uvalde children ages 8 and 13, authorities said Friday.
featured
DPS: Uvalde children killed when truck hit SUV
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- New shops, eateries open in Bell County; Big Chicken, Black Bear Diner, other chains announced
- Teen sentenced to 15 years for Belton fatal shooting
- Two Uvalde children killed in I-35 crash near Troy
- Versatile senior LeBlanc embracing final run with Belton Tigers
- Sevean Fleming, age 16 of Temple, died November 6, 2022
- Temple Police investigate serious crash
- Funeral set for Temple teenager killed in shooting
- Temple to buy space for countywide homeless shelter
- Online fundraiser set for Salado teacher suffering from COVID-19 complications
- Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird