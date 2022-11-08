Election Day voting got off to a bumpy start Tuesday morning as after issues with voting equipment delayed the start of voting at eight locations.
As a result, Bell County voting hours were extended one hour — from 7 to 8 p.m. — after 146th District Judge Jack Jones approved a request from county officials.
However, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said that any voter in line after 7 p.m., the normal end time for voting, has to use a provisional ballot under Texas law in case a court order that allowed the extra hour is challenged.
Based on guidance from the Secretary of State’s office, Bell County election officials will include provisional ballots cast between 7 and 8 p.m. in its voting totals, Stafford said.
“Those ballots will still be separated from all other votes,” Stafford said. “To ensure that they can be tracked and isolated at a later date if necessary.”
About 29,000 votes were cast in Bell County before 7 p.m. Tuesday. When added to the early vote turnout of 54,050, the total number of preliminary ballots will total about 83,000, a little more than one-third of the county’s 228,113 registered voters.
That compares to 86,516 votes cast from 196,688 registered voters in the last midterm election in 2018, which also featured a U.S. Senate race in Texas between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, who is running for governor against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott during this election.
Election issues
Problems with election equipment surface early Tuesday morning.
A news release sent out at 6:50 a.m. said a few election workers “have discovered issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change.”
“This morning eight of Bell County’s 42 Voting Centers experienced synchronization issues with the check-in systems,” Bell County said in a news release. “This issue led to delays in the opening of those facilities and long waits for some voters. To ensure that every Bell County voter is given the opportunity to cast their ballot, the Bell County elections office has requested and been allowed to extend voting hours county-wide until 8 p.m.”
Desi Roberts, Bell County elections administrator, contacted the Texas Secretary of State’s office to make the request, the news release said. At that time, in accordance with Texas Election Code (43.007(p)), Roberts was directed to ask County Attorney Jim Nichols to petition a District Court judge to issue a court order instructing that polls remain open.
Nichols reportedly submitted his request around 1:30 p.m. to Jones, who filed the requested order.
As Bell County uses a Vote Center model, by which voters can use any county polling place regardless of their precinct, the order impacted not only the Vote Centers that experienced issues in the morning but all of the county’s 42 polling locations.
Bell County officials said voting results would be delayed Tuesday evening.
“We are not sure why this impacted some machines and not others,” Stafford said.
Casting ballots
Voters had differing experiences as they went to vote. In Belton, a line wrapped around the county annex, one of the area’s most popular voting sites.
In Temple, there was hardly any wait for voters Tuesday afternoon at the Temple Independent School District site. Those casting their votes were in and out of the polling place within 10 minutes.
Later in the evening, there was a small line as voters sought to cast their ballots. By 8 p.m., no one was waiting at the TISD Administration Building.
Florence Rojas was one of those casting her vote Tuesday.
“I want Greg Abbott back,” she said about the importance of voting. “I voted straight Republican. Everything went perfect (when casting my vote).”
Sean Rowlett said he wanted to cast his vote due to the importance of the elections.
“The midterms are the second-most important vote behind the presidential election,” he said. “It seems like the important thing to do.”
He said he does his own research on the candidates to choose the best candidates.
“Everything went perfectly fine,” he said about the voting experience.
Rebeca Moreno said this was the second election in which she’s had a chance to vote, although she started getting into politics about six years ago.
“I wanted to put my choices on things for the state of Texas,” she said.