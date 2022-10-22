BELTON — Saturday visitors at the Bell County Museum could get their picture taken in a World War II uniform, sample strange food or learn how to escape from a Nazi prison.
Called the “Camp Hood Mess Hall,” the military education event was jointly hosted by the museum, Help Heal Veterans of Temple and the National Mounted Warrior Museum, which plans to open at Fort Hood in the fall of 2023. Maisie Duncan, museum specialist for NMWM, said the event was in support of the Austin Veteran Art Festival, Oct. 12-Nov. 12 in Austin and Central Texas.
Kayte Ricketts, BCM education coordinator, prepared samples of a World War II-Great Depression era recipe, made from ground beef, rice and tomato sauce.
“It was served at Camp Hood, made in bulk to feed the soldiers while they were in training,” Ricketts said.
“My grandma made this all the time when I was growing up,” she said. “It’s an old family recipe.”
If that whetted anyone’s appetite, they could sample the camouflage slime being made at a table across the room.
Emma Duncan of Copperas Cove, BCM volunteer, said the slime — an activity for children — was made from pudding, corn starch and water.
“It’s not really for consumption,” she said. “If the kid ends up eating it, it’s not going to hurt them. Slime is pretty popular with little children. They like to get messy.”
Steven Draper, director of the NMWM, had nothing for anyone to eat but displayed various food-related equipment and reproductions of paper K-ration boxes. The K-rations were labeled Breakfast, Dinner, and Supper.
“There was no variety,” he said. “There were hot meals too.”
Part of the draw at his station was all the military paraphernalia and a camouflage net for a backdrop.
“They could put on a uniform coat and have their picture taken,” he said. “They could kind of handle this stuff.”
The new museum will be world class, he said, with a lot of equipment dealing with Fort Hood and modern warfare. In the future, he said, there will be educational programs for the soldiers and the public.
Joni Paciocco of Troy, a volunteer at the new museum, played cards with the children and told them about the cards that helped prisoners escape during World War II.
The Red Cross would send the prisoners decks of playing cards. Their jailers would go through the cards without finding anything.
The Red Cross developed a system whereby they could hide pieces of maps on the cards, at the rate of one card per deck. As time went by, she said, the prisoners would put the map pieces together, like a puzzle.
The complete map would have a secret place where they could escape to and join the allied forces.
This system allowed 32 people, documented, to escape to freedom, she said, from Colditz Castle in Germany. There were 316 attempted escapes, she said.
“The cards reached a lot of people,” she said. “Some of them were better at resisting and evading.”
As far as anyone knows, she said, the Germans never figured out the system.
Ricketts said the museum’s big Halloween party will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday. At 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5, the museum will celebrate Dia de los Muertos.