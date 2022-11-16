Belton Police are investigating several vehicle burglaries that have occurred on the city’s north side in recent weeks.
featured
Police investigate North Belton vehicle burglaries
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Leadership change made at Belton ISD middle school
- Affidavit: Man created fake profile of ex-girlfriend to invite men to her home for sex
- One hospitalized after injuries in State Highway 36 accident
- Belton ISD removes 2 challenged books
- Temple man charged with burglary of a habitation
- Belton blanks Northeast; Tigers cruise into area round of 5A Division II playoffs
- Troy woman indicted for reckless driving incident
- Temple man charged with DWI with child in car
- Cats tripped up: Temple falls to Waxahachie in bi-district playoff, 30-21
- Jackknifed 18-wheeler snarls southbound I-35