A sexual assault claim against Daniel Quinal of Belton from December 2017 was dismissed in 2019 by Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
“Evidence obtained during subsequent investigation created reasonable doubt such that a successful prosecution would be unlikely; also, complaining witness has requested dismissal,” Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan stipulated to the 264th District Court.
Kathy Quinal said her son is ready to move forward.
“We would like to put this behind us so he can move on with his life,” Kathy Quinal told the Telegram Tuesday. “He was innocent, and how easily he was arrested and charged without evidence was frightening. I didn’t know anyone could accuse you without evidence.”
The girl who reported the incident went to the Quinal house “with a smile on her face wanting forgiveness,” Kathy Quinal said in a letter to the Telegram. She also went to Daniel and asked for forgiveness for “lying to the police,” according to Daniel’s mother.
After his arrest, Quinal was in the Bell County Jail, held in lieu of $250,000 bail for the second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. Quinal spent about several months in jail, according to his mother.
Daniel and his family went through a lot of emotional turmoil as a result of the girl’s claim, Daniel’s mother said. When he had trouble getting a job, Daniel Googled his name and came up with the newspaper article written about the charge that was dropped almost a year ago.
The girl was 16 years old at the time she reported the alleged assault at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.