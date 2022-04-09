The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced that it will open the Marek-Smith Center for Teacher Preparation in the fall of 2023 — a $6-million state-of-the-art facility that will be dedicated to special education training and instruction.
CEFCO Convenience Stores and parent company Fikes Wholesale Inc. donated $1 million, the project’s lead gift, for the construction of the 11,000-square-foot facility, according to UMHB.
“UMHB believes college students need experience within the safety of a UMHB facility, with their instructors present to guide them, as they learn the intricacies of teaching students with disabilities,” Joan Berry, the dean of the College of Education at UMHB, said in a news release. “This new facility is a game-changer for UMHB. It will allow both general education and special education majors to connect what they are doing in the classroom with what they experience working directly with students from the community.”
UMHB President Randy O’Rear said the facility’s naming honors a friendship between two Central Texas residents: Evan Smith, a 2013 Belton High School graduate and 2017 Texas A&M University graduate, and Logan Marek, a 2017 Belton High School graduate with autism.
Smith, who died in 2018, had served as Marek’s personal care provider through his involvement with Young Life Capernaum — a religious organization dedicated to helping teens and young adults with disabilities.
“Evan was an amazing person, and he touched many lives with his heart of compassion and love for young people with disabilities,” O’Rear said. “We are grateful to Fikes/CEFCO for their generous lead gift. I can’t think of a more meaningful way to honor such a remarkable young man. The
Marek-Smith Center for Teacher Preparation will continue Evan’s legacy by richly preparing future educators to serve students with disabilities.”
Kris Ward, the coordinator for UMHB’s special education programs, said this space — which will be at the corner of 11th Avenue and Pearl Street — will allow UMHB to better serve the academic, social and sensory needs of students in the Central Texas community.
“I traveled the country researching special education best practices, and saw various equipment and technology we will bring into our new facility,” she said. “During the site visits, I experienced an immersion room and knew that our students would greatly benefit from this state-of-the-art technology. We will have different sensory rooms to address various needs of children with disabilities, including the High Impact Zone and the Multisensory Room.”
Ward called the UMHB upgrade a “win for everyone.”
“UMHB students will hone skills they’ve learned in the classroom, the participating children will receive research-based interventions and strategies, and parents will experience benefits for their child now and invest in their child’s future special education teachers,” she said.
Area residents can make a donation to the Marek-Smith Center for Teacher Preparation by calling 254-295-5451, according to UMHB.