Maheshwari Rajesh, a senior at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, was selected as a finalist for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program — a recognition that could lead to scholarship opportunities this spring.
“The moment I opened the seal, I read ‘Dear Finalist’ and screamed in excitement,” she said in a news release. “It felt surreal.”
In her application, Rajesh — a member of the student leadership council, a representative for the chamber orchestra, a varsity tennis player and the vice president of her National Honor Society chapter — detailed her academic success, leadership characteristics and awards.
“I’m proud of myself and grateful that my hard work led to this recognition,” she said. “Earning this achievement has allowed me to represent my family and New Tech, who have been by my side since day one.”
Kim Winters, New Tech High School @ Waskow’s principal, has taken notice to that dedication.
“Maheshwari is a student who has fully embraced the educational opportunities available to her in Belton ISD,” she said. “We are so proud of the hard work that has brought her to this point. She is most deserving of this recognition.”
Although 15,000 high school students nationwide were named a finalist in 2022, only 7,500 will win a scholarship from the program — of which there are three types that can be awarded from March to mid-June: National Merit Scholarship awards, corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.
“Merit Scholarship awards are supported by some 400 independent sponsors and by NMSC’s own funds,” the National Merit Scholarship Corp. said. “Sponsor organizations include corporations and businesses, company foundations, professional associations, and colleges and universities.”
Following graduation on May 26, Rajesh plans to further her education by studying psychology and creative writing at the University of Texas.