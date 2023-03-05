Editor’s note: One in a series.
As the fickle Texas weather leans toward the warm side, more and more Central Texans will be looking for a little fun in the sun.
Lake Belton is always a popular spot for fishing, hiking, swimming, skiing, picnicking and just hanging out with family and friends.
A growing number of visitors also are taking advantage of the lake’s paddling opportunities, especially the 12-mile Morgan’s Point Resort Paddling Trail — one of 78 official paddling trails that explore the state’s rivers, creeks, lakes, bays and bayous.
The Morgan’s Point Resort Trail was designated by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 2013 and is steeped in history. It’s also known for fishing and bird watching.
“It’s a popular trail, but we are ramping up marketing efforts to increase its use,” said Dalton Rice, city manager for Morgan’s Point Resort. “There are three main launches to the trail, and we’re working on getting a state grant that would add an (American with Disabilities Act)-accessible canoe and kayak launch. As far as I know, it would be the only ADA launch at Belton Lake.”
Existing launches that serve the paddling trail can be found at Morgan’s Point Marina, the Community Center at Kleypas Park and at Rogers Park.
“We’ve made some improvements at Kleypas Park,” Rice pointed out. “In addition to the paddling-trail launch, the park is home to a swimming pool and tennis courts. We plan to start bringing in food trucks to serve our visitors and residents.”
While a location has not been determined, other improvements planned for the paddling trail include a facility to rent kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and paddling accessories, Rice said.
“Right now, there’s not a business that rents paddling equipment near the trail,” he said.
The closest rental facilities are at Frank’s Marina near Belton Dam and at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area at Fort Hood. Both rent kayaks, paddle boards and other watercraft, but they are miles from the paddling trail.
The Morgan’s Point Resort Paddling Trail actually consists of three separate segments, and most paddlers complete each portion in one to three hours.
The Tanyard Springs Trail explores Belton Lake inlets around Morgan’s Point Marina. The trail essentially makes a loop with the marina serving as the starting and finishing points. Paddlers can also access this trail from a launch at Kleypas Park.
The Camp Kachina Trail follows the shoreline from Kleypas Park, around the Camp Kachina peninsula to Rogers Park. Paddlers are rewarded with views of the lake and limestone bluffs.
The third trail — the Mother Neff Trail — begins and ends at Rogers Park, crosses the lake and explores inlets and protective coves north of Morgan’s Point Resort. Despite its name, the trail does not go to Mother Neff State Park.
The rocky shoreline and tall bluffs create stunning backdrops when paddling along the Morgan’s Point Resort trails. Paddlers can choose to do any of these three trails, or portions of them for a shorter trip. The Tanyard Springs and Mother Neff trails offer quiet, secluded trips, while the Camp Kachina Trail offers expansive lake views.
Now for a little history: The Tanyard Springs Trail is named after the small community of Tanyard Springs, which now rests below the waters of Lake Belton.
Before the Leon River was dammed in the 1950s most of this stretch of the Leon was known as Tennessee Valley. It was originally occupied by settlers from Tennessee, and the natural beauty of the area apparently reminded them of home.
In the 1860s, ’70s and ’80s, the Chisholm Trail cut through the area, and there are still signs of that traffic today. Wagon tracks worn in limestone rock can be found on the shoreline near the Tanyard Springs trail.
Many paddlers on the Morgan’s Point Resort trails take fishing breaks along their way. Largemouth bass, hybrid striped bass, smallmouth bass, white bass, white crappie, and channel and blue catfish are common catches.
While paddling, fishing and enjoying lake views, be sure to keep an eye on shore for the abundant wildlife in the area. White-tailed deer, squirrels, gray and red fox, and armadillos are common sights — especially the deer.
If bird watching is your thing, you just might think you are in heaven. A variety of songbirds and waterfowl are common on the lake, and lucky paddlers may get a glimpse of wild turkeys, osprey and eagles.