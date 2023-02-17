Ken Reeves, a former offensive tackle and guard in the National Football League, often reflects on his journey.
“I grew up in a small town in East Texas and had my first real job when I was in the sixth grade,” he said. “So I grew up working really hard because I wanted to be successful. One of the things that my parents taught me was that no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from, and no matter what your background was, that everybody has a chance to be successful.”
On Friday, Reeves, 61, spoke to second-graders at Tarver Elementary in Temple about his journey that began in that small town.
“I grew up in the ‘60s and ‘70s and things were a little bit different back then,” said Reeves, who played five years with the Philadelphia Eagles and two years with the Cleveland Browns. “People who would look different didn’t really mingle and go to the same school. As a matter of fact, the first school I went to, when I was in the first grade, had black people and white people separated in different schools.”
The near-30 children in attendance at the Belton ISD campus let out a collective gasp.
“Yeah, that was a long time ago so we’ve come a long way since then,” Reeves, a Leander resident, said. “But since things were really separated back then, a lot of history on the side of people who look like me didn’t get taught or talked about. So that’s what Black History Month is about. It’s about all those people who look like who made or make great contributions to society that may not necessarily get recognized on a day-to-day basis.”
He noted some of his black role models growing up.
“When I was growing up as a kid my family didn’t know any doctors, any lawyers, or any people who had professional jobs,” Reeves said. “So most of the people who I looked up to were athletes — people like Muhammad Ali and Bill Russell — because they looked like me.”
However, Reeves, who now works in human resources, emphasized how his parents always stressed the importance of education.
“My parents always told me, ‘Get your education because that is something that people could never take away from you,’” Reeves said. “It’s a great day when you get drafted into the NFL because you go from not having a whole lot of money to having a whole lot of money. I got a chance to do things for my family and set myself up for the future, but my parents were more proud of me when I walked across the stage and received my college degree than they were when I got drafted.”
Like Reeves, Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry, who helped orchestrate the guest visit with Reeves on Friday and another with Temple NAACP President Zoe Grant on Thursday, emphasized the importance of education and having role models across from several backgrounds.
“The whole purpose of this was just to encourage kids to look up to everyone,” he told the Telegram.
Before Reeves, a Texas A&M University alumnus, left for the day, he reminded the diverse group of children of the message he began his talk with.
“It is not about where you start. It’s about where you finish,” he said. “Everybody doesn’t start in the same place. Everybody doesn’t have the same privileges sometimes. Everybody doesn’t have the same obstacles. But everybody has the chance to be successful.”