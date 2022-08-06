Interest in renaming rights for the Bell County Expo Center appeared lacking last month.
County officials revealed last month that a request for proposals to rename the structure only had one company show interest.
The only company that expressed interest in the building’s naming rights was Cadence Bank — which controls BancorpSouth. Officials revealed that the company offered to pay $175,000 a year to the county annually — the minimum required bid — for the rights.
James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said members of the Commissioners Court as well as the Bell County Expo Center board will need to review the proposal by the company
“The next phase is that it would be reviewed by a committee,” Stafford said. “And then, based on the results, they can do an interview sometime in the next couple of weeks. The original goal is that a decision be made by the end of this month.”
Tim Stephens, executive director of the Expo Center, said he and others in the county did not know what to expect when they started accepting proposals for the naming rights.
Officials, Stephens said, did do some work to determine how much the rights would be worth, with a minimum amount of $175,000.
Stephens said any money generated by the agreement would be counted as revenue for the facility.
Just like all of the Expo Center’s revenue, Stephens said the Commissioners Court would decide how that money is spent. He said it would likely go to offset the cost of running the facility.
“It will just be revenue that is coming into the Expo Center, just like all of the other revenue,” Stephens said. “We have a sponsorship program in place that generates revenue already, but we generate revenue in a lot of different ways. All of our revenue is turned back to Bell County.
One of the most outspoken voices in opposition to the name change has been Becky Garth, wife of late County Judge John Garth, who pushed for the Expo Center’s construction.
Becky Garth said her husband wanted the name of the facility to reflect the county’s residents who funded the project 35 years ago.
“I don’t think that the taxpayers of Bell County deserve to have the Expo Center sold to a banking corporation or anyone else for any amount of money,” Garth said. “I don’t want it to become just another corporate name using the reputation that has been built over 35 years.”
Commissioners previously named the Expo arena after John Garth, and that naming will remain.
Proposals to rename the facility have been put forward before, Becky Garth said, with Commissioners rejecting those due to low offers.
Garth said those offers, which took place under former County Judge Jon Burrows, were also at the $175,000 mark.
Another aspect of the agreement Garth has expressed concern about is a possible conflict of interest by a member of the Expo Center’s board of directors.
One of the board’s members, Randy Ramsey, is the Heart of Texas division president for BancorpSouth.
Current Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he has started consulting with the county’s lawyers on if Ramsey’s participation created any issues. He said he hopes to know that answer in the coming weeks.
Blackburn highlighted that the county has not made any decisions right now if it will even accept the proposal by Cadence Bank.
Officials, Blackburn said, will need at least another month to discuss the proposal and negotiate with the bank on the agreement.
Commissioners plan to discuss the proposal in a closed session Monday during their workshop.
“During the process it is a matter of negotiating and getting to an agreement with a successful proposer,” Blackburn said. “We don’t know if we are at that point or not.”