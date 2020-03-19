The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is offering to help Rockdale residents age 75 and older with their local grocery shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the department's "Trust a Firefighter" program, according to a statement posted on social media by Chief Ward Roddam.
"We will offer this service to our citizens on an as needed and as personnel are available basis," Roddam said. "There will be times when we will only be able to do this in the evening hours after we get off work. If you need this assistance, please contact me personally and do not call Rockdale dispatch. We will advise you of the name of the firefighter who will be coming to your home, and what they will be driving, before anyone comes to assist you. At anytime you have any questions or concerns, or need this service, call me. My personal cell number is 979-220-9034. Thank You and God Bless."