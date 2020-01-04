It’s a new year, so expect to be bombarded with information about a “new” diet or two that is supposed to be the answer to all of your weight loss prayers, or a supplement that promises a new attitude, a rosy glow and shiny hair.
Helena Linzy and Dr. Patricia Sulak will be featured at the Living Well in Bell speaker series at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way. Linzy is a nutritional health coach with Natural Grocers. Sulak is an obstetrician-gynecologist and founder of Living Well Aware, a wellness education program.
Linzy and Sulak plan to share the latest information on food fads and answer questions on whether information on the newest health trends is reliable.
“We’ll talk about the myths we’ve all heard and accept as fact,” Sulak said.
People believe eating fats makes you fat and a calorie is a calorie no matter where it comes from, Linzy said.
Much of what we believe is based on information that was passed down by our grandparents or from some TV talk show.
“Maybe we’ll challenge some of the current food consumption guidelines,” Sulak said.
How often have you heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, when it is now mostly made up of processed food, she said.
Over the years there has been a lot of information on food consumption, while at the same time the production of food has changed.
“You may want to consider supplements because of the way food is now mass produced,” Sulak said.
The soil has been altered and the animals have different diets from those in the past, Linzy said. It’s going to have a different nutrition profile than that of an animal eating a natural diet.
“We’re going to talk about the current Keto craze, the risks and benefits,” Sulak said.
Linzy said there’s a lot of misinformation about Keto being shared and some could be dangerous.
“The purpose of the Keto diet is to reset your metabolism and is not meant to be a long-term eating plan,” Linzy said.
Sulak emphasized they want to discuss how to lower inflammation in our bodies.
“Inflammation is the root of all disease,” she said. “It’s the root of autoimmune disease, the root of a heart attack and the root of a stroke and cancer.”
As a health coach, most of the people Linzy meets with have questions about healthy eating. Many of her clients are prediabetic and they want to avoid having to take medications.
“Everybody’s diet is different and we’ll talk about the different food groups and the foods to avoid or limit,” she said.
Eating a diet that is as close to nature as possible and avoiding processed food is ideal.
“Think about what our ancestors ate,” Linzy said. “Twinkies weren’t available, but lots of vegetables were.”
Commercials and advertising are a main source of health information for the public, said Dana Riegel, director of operations for Living Well Aware.
“Helena can explain nutrition information in ways that are easy to understand,” Riegel said.
In the amount of time Sulak and Linzy will have to speak, the goal is to provide some basic takeaway messages that participants can use when making healthy eating choices.
Why are we eating three meals a day, Sulak asked. Back in the day when the majority of the population was farming for a living and physically active from sun up to sun down, those meals and calories were needed to fuel that lifestyle.
“We’re going to talk about some key concepts, such as why seven out of 10 people in the United States are overweight and how to get out of that category,” she said.
There will be a number of ideas for people to start thinking about at the beginning of the year, so by this time next year maybe they will have noticed some improvements from eating healthier and are getting their weight down, Sulak said.
Linzy will discuss supplements.
“The spinach that my grandmother ate had more magnesium than the spinach I’m eating now,” Linzy said.
Magnesium deficiency is not something people think about, but it can result in fatigue, muscle cramps and more. Vitamin D is another deficiency people don’t think about.
A multivitamin supplement appears to be an easy way to get the minerals an individual is missing from their diet, but the label on the vitamin bottle will reveal other items that aren’t needed or wanted, she said.
Supplements are a multi-billion dollar industry that isn’t regulated, Sulak said.
“We want everything fast,” she said. “We don’t want to take the time to go to the grocery store to purchase the food, get it home, wash it or cook it.”
The average lifespan for a woman is about 80, but the overall health of that woman is not guaranteed.
“We need to increase the health span, so people living that long remain healthy,” Sulak said.
This is the fourth event in the Living Well in Bell series. The public is invited and the event is free.
Living Well in Bell is supported by Temple Community Clinic and sponsored by Altrusa International of Temple, TISD and Temple Founders Lions Club.
For information, call 254-771-3374 or email lwib@templecommunityclinic.org.