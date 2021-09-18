This year’s version of the Robinson Family Farm fall festival, which got underway Saturday, is in many ways the same and yet has made a lot of changes.
The festival and pumpkin patch, located at 3780 White Owl Lane in northeast Temple, will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from this weekend through Oct. 31.
Allison Terry of Little River-Academy, who has worked at the festival for seven years, said the many changes included a different entrance, a new slide and the axe throwing event. Picking sunflowers and pumpkins are still festival mainstays, she said.
Jonathan Robinson, son of farm owners Brian and Helen Robinson, said the corn maze continues to be popular. Adults and children who brave the maze have to find their way in and out, he said. And they look for wooden “shapes” of a car, a star or some object so they can qualify for a candy prize, he said.
“Everybody likes that,” he said.
Some groups go in teams, he said. “Or they race.”
They have never lost anyone in the corn maze, he said.
While taking the five minute hayride, patrons can see the farm’s longhorns, the lake or someone taking the helicopter ride, he said.
At the petting zoo, he said, people can buy food to feed the animals. However, peoplee should beware of the oldest goats, Eli and Oreo, who will sometimes snatch the food away.
It is not uncommon at this festival to see someone hauling several pumpkins in a wheelbarrow. The many pumpkins in the patch are actually brought in from the Lubbock area, he said. Large pumpkins go for $8, smaller ones for $5. There are even $1 pumpkins.
Some people make pumpkin pies with them, he said. Some use them for jack-o-lanterns and some use them for décor, he said.
Joseph O’Rourke of Killeen was one of the pilots for Freedom Air Helicopter Services at the festival. They took people for short rides over the farm.
“We normally run year around,” he said of the tour flights. “We go all over the country. We’ve been as far as New York.”
At the festival, the helicopter tour is more a “joy ride,” he said. The passengers — three at a time — get a different view of the pumpkin patch, he said.
Sean Harris of Killeen, his wife, Rebecca, and their two daughters, Laylah, 12, and Logan, 2, went up.
He’s an aviation mechanic at Fort Hood, he said, and has flown in a helicopter many times, but it was a first for the rest of the family.
“I was scared out of my mind,” Rebecca said. “It’s hard to say no when your girls ask you to go.”
Next to the helicopter landing area was a stall for the “corn cannon.”
Robinson explained that the “cannons” are powered by compressed air. People load the long barrels with corn husks and then a corn cob and aim for the targets — giant metal pumpkins. There’s no prize or anything, he said. “It’s just for fun.”
Yochay Zohar of Cedar Park and his wife, Aylet, brought their children, Aya, 8, Yishai, 5, and Dror, 3.
They saw the festival on Facebook and the children loved it, he said. “It’s just a fun day.”
There were a few clouds and a nice breeze and everybody was enjoying the music, he said.
On the festival stage, Jared Hale of Abbott and Dustin Terral of West belted out a few county and western numbers. Hale’s wife, Susan, said the duo has been a part of the festival for the past three years. Chris Perez will join them for the remainder of the festival season, she said.
“It keeps growing,” she said of the fall festival. “Every time we come out here there’s more to do. We bring our kids and grandkids and they have a great time.”