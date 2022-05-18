A Central Texas man was arrested Tuesday after police said he secretly recorded two teens and a woman in the bathroom of a house.
Michael Francis Codianna, 37, of Temple, was arrested on three counts of invasive recording in a restroom, a state jail felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on May 17, on March 25, deputies responded to a residence on the 200 block of Salem in Belton to a disturbance.
At the scene, police interviewed a woman who told them she discovered that Codianna recorded three females in a bathroom, ages 14, 18 and 68.
The next day, the affidavit said, deputies interviewed Codianna, and after having his rights explained to him, he talked to investigators.
Codianna reportedly admitted to recording the three females while they were in the residence’s bathroom.
The woman provided investigators with a cellphone, laptops and a mini spy camera that allegedly belonged to Codianna, the affidavit said.
After obtaining a search warrant to see the contents of the electronics, the affidavit said investigators recovered numerous explicit videos of the three females that were taken without their consent.
Court records showed the woman filed for a protective order against Codianna at the 478th Judicial District Court on April 28. A hearing for the order is scheduled for June 1.
Codianna was held at the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000.