The newly renamed David Knadle and Kirk Fuchigami Memorial Park in Lake Pointe subdivision was dedicated Saturday afternoon by neighbors and military personnel.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle, 33, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Fuchigami, 25, died on Nov. 20, 2019, when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan’s Logar province. Providing security for troops on the ground, both were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division based out of Fort Hood. They both lived in the Lake Pointe subdivision in West Temple.
Kevin Cundiff, vice president of the home owners association, welcomed the crowd of about 50 people gathered in the park.
“I love what we’ve done here,” he said. “I love the support the community has given.”
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cameron Evans thanked everyone for coming out, and said he served with both men in Bravo Company.
“We just wanted to gather together in memory of Dave and Kirk and others who have sacrificed their lives,” he said. “We owe so much to them.”
He described Knadle as a highly motivated outdoor and family man who set a prime example of what it means to be a fighter. Evans also had high praise for Fuchigami.
“They both will be remembered for the sacrifice they made,” he said.
Knadle’s wife, Silkey, spoke briefly to the crowd.
“It makes me really proud to see the respect he earned,” she said. “What we made here, we made a life, and it’s one I’m very proud of. These are our friends and family here. You showed up in the darkest moment of our life.”
She also wanted to remember every fallen service member, and those who are serving now.
“Thank you for commemorating and honoring Dave and Kirk,” she said.
Maj. Chaz Allen of the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade told the crowd that the legacy of Dave and Kirk will never pass away.
“That legacy is real and effective and palpable,” he said.
He said he wanted to highlight the spouses: Dave’s wife, Silkey, and Kirk’s wife, McKenzie. Just six months after their losses, Allen’s brother Kage died when his US Air Force F-115 crashed in the North Sea near England. Silkey and McKenzie brought comfort to him and his family, he said.
“They came to our home and buoyed us up,” he said. “It helped us just knowing that they had made it.”
Kage Allen and McKenzie attended high school together in Utah, he said.
“The purpose of life is to be useful,” Chaz Allen said. “Kirk and Dave lived well. These families do the same.”
Benjamin Ehlers; his wife, Ruby; and their three children live in the subdivision and knew Dave and his family, he said.
“We’ve had backyard barbecues with Silkey and Dave,” he said. “Our kids got to play together. I’m very happy that they’ve donated this park to our community members.”
McKenzie Fuchigami said she really appreciated the people in the neighborhood. When she and Silkey returned from Dover Air Base in Dover, N.J., where they received the bodies from Afghanistan, she said, the Lake Pointe community was the first to receive them.
“All the neighbors supporting us, that was the greatest support we’ve had,” she said.