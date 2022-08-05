The Czech Heritage Museum and the Beltonian Theatre will host a free screening of the film “The Search” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the theater, 219 E. Central Ave.
Most Popular
Articles
- Theological split?: Temple’s First United Methodist Church members to vote on denominations
- UPDATE: I-35 wreck that killed 1 likely caused by aggressive driving, police say
- UPDATE: Temple Police identify man killed in stabbing; suspect still sought
- Nova: ‘Loud, scared voices’ dictating city diversity needs
- UPDATE: Dog Ridge fire not spreading beyond fire lines Friday
- Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
- Chef Flaco foods to open Temple shop
- Timothy David Malina, age 31, of Rogers, died Friday July 29, 2022
- Rowdy Lane Mays age 25, of Belton died Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Dog Ridge fire 70% contained over 150 acres