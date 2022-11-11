A Jarrell man was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury for credit card abuse after he allegedly used four stolen credit cards to buy diesel fuel.
Jarrell man indicted for credit card abuse in Temple
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
