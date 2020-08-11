The Bell County Historical Commission is currently accepting small grant applications from non-profit organizations for the 2021 fiscal year.
The grants — totaling $4,400 — will be awarded to local non-profit, tax-exempt organizations for projects that promote or preserve Bell County history, according to a news release. Individuals and for-profit businesses are ineligible.
The funds are granted through the Historical Commission’s budget that is approved by Bell County Commissioners Court. An applicant can have only one open grant application with BCHC at a time.
The Historical Commission may grant the entire amount budgeted for the fiscal year to one applicant. However, funding is normally given to as many qualified applicants as possible. Any project, except construction, may be considered; however, equipment repairs must be on equipment owned by the requesting organization.
Commission members will decide which project best meets the qualifications of preserving and/or promoting Bell County history. The Commission will favor projects that are supported monetarily by the applying applicant or other agencies, the release said.
Application packets and guidelines are available online at https://www.bellcountytx.com/about_us/county_historical_commission/index.php
Submitted applications must reach the Bell County Historical Commission office no later than Oct. 31, 2020.
Applications may be submitted in person to BCHC office on the first floor of the Bell County Historic Courthouse, Room 117, 101 E. Central Ave., Belton. If no one is in the office to accept the application, place the document in the envelope posted on the office door.
Applications may also be submitted by email to historicalcommission@bellcounty.texas.gov or by U.S. mail to the Bell County Historical Commission, P.O. Box 712, Belton, TX 76513-0712.
Questions about the grants can be directed to Sandy Mason, grants committee chairman, at 254-493-1472.