BELTON — A former educator is set to join the Belton Independent School District board of trustees.
The school board voted 6-0 Tuesday morning to appoint Erin Bass, 38, to the Area 2 trustee seat. Bass succeeds former trustee Dr. Rosie Montgomery, who resigned in December for personal reasons.
“I’m excited to be a part of Belton in a new way and really support kids, teachers and staff,” Bass told the Telegram after her appointment. “There are a lot of moving parts in a school — let alone in a district — and they’re all important. I’m excited to just be there to help support them.”
Bass will serve for the remaining four months left on Montgomery’s unexpired term. The appointee will be sworn in at the school board’s Monday meeting.
Board President Suzanne McDonald said Bass rose to the top of trustees’ list after interviewing a field of four applicants.
“Erin Bass is going to be a remarkable board member,” McDonald said.
Bass was a teacher for 11 years. She started as an elementary teacher in Mansfield ISD in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and then moved to Bell County after marrying her husband — Andy Bass, the vice president of operations for R.K. Bass Electric and the development vice president for the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation.
Erin Bass continued to teach elementary students in Killeen ISD and then moved to Belton ISD to teach middle school.
Currently, Bass is a stay-at-home mom taking graduate school classes. She is pursuing a master’s degree in educational psychology at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen. Bass has a bachelor’s degree in education from the San Marcos-based Southwest Texas State University, now known as Texas State University.
“I want to get back to the school some day, but I’m excited that maybe even what I’m learning can help contribute to the board,” Bass said.
She beat out three other candidates to represent a large section of Belton ISD. Area 2 covers most of the southern half of the district and encompasses Area 3, which is central and south Belton. Area 2 includes rural areas to the east, west and south of Belton city limits as well as the neighborhoods around the Bell County Expo Center and homes north of Sixth Avenue and south of 13th Avenue and the railroad.
“We really had some great candidates to interview for Area 2. We thank them all,” McDonald said.
Those other applicants, though, can still seek the seat. It is one of two slated for the May 1 election. Candidates have until Feb. 12 to file for a spot on the ballot. Area 4 trustee Chris Flor, who is nearing the end of his first term, filed for reelection last week.
If others seek the seat, they will be challenging Bass, who plans to run in the upcoming election.
Bass and her husband have four children: Cason, 11; Ethan, 9; Addison, 7; and Brooklyn, 2½. Their three oldest children attend classes in Belton ISD.
“I have four reasons and motivations that make me want to do this,” she said, referring to her children.