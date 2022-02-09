With early voting for the March 1 primary election starting next week, people in Bell County are still awaiting their voter registration cards.
Following delays in the redistricting process, county election officials only recently completed inputting information needed for the cards. County election officials said the cards, which show what voting precinct someone lives in, would be sent out soon now that the information is in.
While voters may not have their voter registration cards, county officials said those who are registered can still vote by providing a valid form of photo identification.
“If the individual has not changed addresses, they are still registered to vote, even if they have not voted in the last 10 years,” county spokesman James Stafford said. “The voter registration cards expire, not the actual voter registration, so this delay will not impact anyone at the polls who were previously registered and haven’t changed addresses.”
Officials pointed out that residents in the county are able to vote at any of six early voting polling locations, regardless of their precinct.
The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. Passport.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said the department had to wait until the county was done with its redistricting process before it could update its precinct map.
Due to the county’s growth in the 2020 census, officials needed to add 14 new voting precincts to the county. These new precincts also affected the elections department, which spent six weeks updating existing maps road by road.
Luedeke said the new voter registration cards would be sent out sometime this week.
“They will probably come out during early voting to everybody’s post office box,” Luedeke said. “Redistricting just set us back. Normally we would have these out in December.”
This year, county election officials said they are mailing out a total of 185,000 new voter registration cards to voters. This process will cost the county almost $70,000, with about $60,000 of that figure going to postage alone.
Luedeke assured voters a delay like this will not occur in the county again for at least another decade.