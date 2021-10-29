Two young men from Temple and Belton in a stolen vehicle were caught after Onstar remotely shut down the vehicle. They tried to flee from police on foot, but one suspect had to stop because his pants were falling down.
The suspects — Albert Taplin III, 21, of Temple and Robert Turner, 17 of Belton — were both indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday.
Taplin, who allegedly drove the stolen SUV, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of evading police with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony. Turner was also indicted on a charged of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
On Aug. 17, Harker Heights Police Department officers were notified about a stolen Chevy Equinox tracked by OnStar in the 1300 block of East FM 2410. Officers then attempted a traffic stop.
“The vehicle did not respond to the traffic stop and instead ran multiple stops signs and traveled at high rates of speed,” an arrest affidavit filed in the 426th District Court said. “When OnStar began to shut down the vehicle, both Taplin and Turner exited the vehicle and ran on foot.”
Officers searched the area and found Turner quickly. Taplin was found later and told police “the only reason he stopped running was because his pants were falling down,” the affidavit said.
During the course of their investigation, Taplin told officers that Turner allegedly picked him up in Temple and told him not to stop when confronted by officers. Taplin said he and Turner were both aware the vehicle was stolen, according to the affidavit.
When police interviewed Turner, the affidavit said, he told officers he allegedly drove the SUV at one point even though he does not have a driver’s license.
Turner was released from the Bell County Jail on Aug. 26 after posting a $75,000 bond. Court records show he is due in court on Jan. 22, 2022, for a pretrial hearing.
Taplin remains jailed on bonds totaling $125,000. He has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022, court records show.