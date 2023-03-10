Joshua Ely, a Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow student, has a growing passion for video production.
However, the 17-year-old wants to capture more than just the angles he can see from the ground — a creative option he is a step closer to after passing the Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 exam as a student in his campus’ newly-launched unmanned flight program.
That accomplishment, which required a comprehensive understanding of airspace classifications, operating requirements, emergency procedures, radio communications, airport operations, and maintenance and pre-flight inspections, earned him his commercial drone pilot license.
“I knew this was an opportunity that not a lot of other schools offer yet,” Ely said. “I like being able to create video and seeing what the world looks like from a bird’s eye view.”
Nearly 50 students are currently enrolled in this program of study that features four courses: Introduction to Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for freshmen, Robotics I for sophomores, Robotics II for juniors and Scientific Research and Design for seniors.
Ely and Drew Leinart, a fellow upperclassman, marked the first two students in the program — which just launched this past fall — to earn their licenses.
“We are so proud of Joshua and Drew and their teacher, Matthew Mastrilli,” Stephanie Ferguson, Belton ISD’s director of career readiness, said. “They’ve put in the hard work to learn the necessary skills and the time to practice the craft. We hope this industry certification helps launch Joshua and Drew into their future careers.”
Industries that could increasingly rely on unmanned drones include real estate, public safety, mapping and surveying, film making, agriculture, aerial photography/video, construction, infrastructure inspection, oil and gas, and turf/golf course management.
“According to research and markets, drone piloting has moved from a hobby into a serious profession with a 51.1% expected growth rate in the next five years,” a Belton ISD staff report said. “The study further projects that the drone service market will create about 100,000 jobs in the United States by 2025.”
With a clear demand for unmanned drone pilots, Mastrilli is hopeful that local industry partnerships will expand to include his students in the near future.
“We have already begun making connections with realtors and content creators who want our students to handle all of their aerial photography needs,” he said. “Students can show their abilities with these flight plans.”
In the meantime, Mastrilli’s students will continue to log flight hours and catalog available flight footage.
“These flights could range from cinematography to inspection and allow students to build portfolios to show specific work examples,” Mastrilli said. “There are so many opportunities for students to start working in the drone industry. My next goal for the students is to start partnering with state entities so we can assist in gathering visuals with the drones to gain infrastructure funding from federal infrastructure programs.”