Belton ISD drone program

Belton New Tech @Waskow students Drew Leinart, left, and Joshua Ely recently earned their commercial drone pilot licenses as part of a new drone program. The two are the first students to earn the license.

 Courtesy | Belton ISD

Joshua Ely, a Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow student, has a growing passion for video production.

jvalley@tdtnews.com