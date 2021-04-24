With traffic volumes continuing to increase throughout much of the Belton area, the Texas Department of Transportation is evaluating the feasibility of extending FM 2271 by 3 miles — an extension that would connect communities around Bell County’s two lakes.
The proposed Lake-to-Lake Road that has been in the works for more than 20 years is planned to run from FM 2271 to FM 1670, and would connect several area roads, including Lake Road/FM 439, Sparta Road, FM 93, Interstate 14 and Three Creeks Boulevard.
“A north-south road has been projected on the city … plan for 20 years now,”
Belton City Manager Sam Listi said. “It’s been called the Lake-to-Lake Road, the Dam Road … and it would connect down to FM 1670, which is the road that goes over both dams.”
Listi told the Telegram the feasibility study was requested in January 2020, and that TxDOT recently launched the analysis this past winter. The entities plan to heavily rely on community feedback throughout the process.
“A critical element of a successful feasibility study is public and stakeholder engagement,” TxDOT said in a packet posted to its website. “The FM 2271 Extension Regional Feasibility Study will include a series of public meetings as well as with other agencies and organizations.”
TxDOT said the public will be offered a variety of mediums — including virtual engagement and online surveys — for providing input.
The state agency’s first pre-recorded virtual meeting presentation will become available online at bit.ly/32FjmRX on May 5.
“They have provided a blank map, basically, for an opportunity to draw your recommendations for a route,” Listi said. “It’s a little bit of a different approach, but we certainly want to encourage people to give input as we go through this process.”
Listi, who noted the feasibility report will take between 12 to 18 months to complete, said the city of Belton has received numerous requests from the area’s residents for additional north-to-south access.
“We’re at the point of taking the next step to see what the community wants … and to bring that to reality,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve been at this for quite some time, as development has occurred in this area. But we’re trying to preserve a route or a corridor for a road that would meet this need.”
Local opposition
However, not all residents have been keen on this development.
Cindy Black — a former candidate for Belton City Council — moved to the region from Austin in 2017 to be closer to her family.
The resident was initially in favor of the Lake-to-Lake Road until she learned an overpass may be needed for motorists to cross over a railroad near Lake Road.
“The current plan is like putting Adams (Avenue) in Temple, Texas, down the middle of our neighborhood,” Black said in 2018. “We’ve asked (the city of Belton) to move it somewhere else. You have options. You know you do. You’ve noted them. Move it somewhere else.”
But Listi emphasized how a north-to-south roadway would ease projected traffic congestion in the area.
“We want to maintain our quality of life and continue to grow properly by meeting the traffic needs that we have,” Listi said. “We want neighborhoods to stay strong and not be bottled up with the traffic … so we’re just trying to do the necessary planning.”
The final feasibility report is expected in the fall of 2022, according to TxDOT.