During his time as a high school musician, Cameron Roucloux wished he had more opportunities performing with a live band.
“I know that a lot of high schools’ pop shows typically use a CD of instrumentals for students to sing over,” Roucloux said. “You’re in your choir T-shirt and jeans, and stand on the risers and kind of sing some pop songs. I know that was my experience in high school.”
However, Roucloux — Temple High’s head choir director — has helped establish a more professional stage for the high school’s choral program. They will be presenting their annual “SoundCheck” performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
Tickets are $15 and available for purchase online at centraltexastickets.com. Students can pay $5 for entrance at the door.
Students auditioned for the show on the last day of the fall semester before Christmas break.
“It’s open to the whole department … It doesn’t matter what grade or class the kids are in,” Roucloux said. “We put the best acts in the show.”
Roucloux said about 40 students were selected to perform in the show, while musicians were contracted out for accompaniment.
“It’s a really nice house band that is the backup, which allows our students to be featured as the main stage performers,” Roucloux said. “The first couple years we did the show in our auditorium but we haven’t been able to do that with the Fine Arts Center construction going on. But the CAC has been so great in working with us.”
He said it’s been a pleasure to watch his students take ownership with their music, and stressed how the opportunity to play with a live band has been a really big factor in having greater student involvement in the program.
“To be able to perform your talent in a setting among active professionals … I think it’s one of the most authentic experiences we can provide our students in the arts,” Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said.