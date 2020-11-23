A 49-year-old Rockdale man died Monday morning when his travel trailer was destroyed by a fire, police said.
Anthony Azzarello was found inside the remains of the trailer at the Pecan Grove RV Park, 1400 E. Cameron Ave. in Rockdale.
“It was a complete loss, it burned down to the frame,” Rockdale Police Capt. Stephen Goodrich said.
The fast-moving blaze started several minutes before 6 a.m. Monday, prompting a response by Rockdale Police Department and the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, police said.
A neighbor tried to rescue Azzarello from the burning trailer, but the intense heat and flames kept him back, Goodrich said.
Azzarello was pronounced dead at the scene by Milam County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gary Northcutt, who ordered an autopsy at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office in Austin.
“We don’t know what caused the fire,” Goodrich said. “It doesn’t appear to be arson.”
The State Fire Marshal’s office is aiding in the fire investigation, Goodrich said.
No other injuries were reported.
Goodrich said six families at the recreational vehicle park were displaced by the fire because of damage to the park’s electrical distribution system.
The Red Cross was aiding the displaced residents with temporary shelter, Goodrich said.