Milam County schools will begin classes Monday morning with safety guidelines in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Milam County Judge Steve Young said despite the best of planning, infections will happen.
Schools are starting with in-person instruction and offering remote learning, although the lack of internet and infrastructure in the county can make it difficult to attend a remote class from home, officials previously said.
Young said he knows the school districts have worked hard to get ready for virtual classes, but also knows they need help to purchase technology for their students.
“They worked their tails off to get virtual lessons ready,” Young previously told the Telegram. “It’s been suggested we use some of the COVID-19 funds to buy Chromebooks.”
Buckholts Independent School District Superintendent Joe Oliver said he and other Milam superintendents have talked extensively with Young. He told the superintendents that he would not force districts to start later.
Oliver said Buckholts ISD planned to start classes on Monday by offering both online and in-person classes as the state requires.
District officials sent out a survey to families to find out their preferences for online or in-person classes. Oliver said about 55 percent desired in-person classes with 45 percent wanting online learning.
“We are in a very fluid and flexible world with this virus,” Oliver previously said. “We could get a call tomorrow that changes (our plans).”
While the district might not be able to easily host online classes, Oliver said he believes the school’s class sizes of 10 students will enable social distancing in large classrooms.
With the upcoming budget for the new fiscal year, the school district is planning on setting aside some funds for the purchase of new technology, Oliver said. While the money would be matched by the state for some purchases, Oliver said, the district might not have enough money in the budget to get all the upgrades they need.
Other Milam County school districts face similar issues.
Officials from Cameron Independent School District said the district will be able to provide some laptops for students, but not every student would be able to receive one. Chromebooks cost about $200 each.
Rockdale ISD said it would need about $180,000 to provide its students with Chromebooks.
Milano ISD officials said they almost have enough of the laptops while Thorndale ISD said they already have enough for each student to take home.
For those students who don’t have internet connections, but still want remote education, the districts will provide them with homework packets that they will return to be graded.
Young said the county is working to improve internet productivity.