LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — A Little River-Academy woman was arrested Friday morning on a warrant after her home burned.
At about 1 a.m. Friday, a fire started at a doublewide mobile home in the 300 block of Evans Street. No one was home when it started, and firefighters found the home was enveloped in flames when they arrived.
Two people were displaced from their home, Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said.
Responding to the fire were firefighters from Little River-Academy, Temple, Troy, Bartlett and Holland. Also going to the fire were Temple EMS and Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
The fire’s cause was still undetermined Friday afternoon, Mahlstedt said.
Margaret Tovar, 42, of Little River-Academy, was arrested. No bond was set for Tovar. The warrant was out of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Tovar allegedly attacked a hospital security guard and another man in March 2015 while she was under the influence of heroin and K2, according to an arrest affidavit. She was originally given probation for the security guard attack, but a motion was heard and later granted to revoke her probation.