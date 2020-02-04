BELTON — Sarah Wood sat on a foldable chair inside a small pen with her two “kids” Tuesday, looking out at all of her competition.
Wood, 15, of Belton, is an eight-year veteran of the Bell County Youth Fair and has focused on raising goats for the breeding competition. The weeklong event hosts a variety of breeding competitions for youth in the surrounding area, letting them raise the animals and compete against their peers.
Goats raised by students are compared in relation to their muscle structure, form and how they walk.
“To be honest I have never been that good at it, I just like doing it because I get to see all the different animals and how other people train,” Wood said. “Sometimes (the goats) can be pretty friendly and jump around, sometimes they are very stubborn. It depends on the type of goats.”
Cade Campbell, 18, of Rogers, has competed in the youth fair for the past 10 years and said raising animals is a lot of work. Both Campbell and Wood said one of the most difficult elements when dealing with goats is their stubborn nature that can lead them to hurting themselves.
“When I was little, I was really lazy, but you can really leave these (animals) behind,” Campbell said. “I am used to it by now, but it was hard.”
Both teens said they spend a lot of their time outside of school taking care of their animals and making sure they are prepared for the competition.
Campbell said that he has become more accustomed to taking care of his animals over the years, treating the work as something routine instead of a chore.
While Wood is homeschooled, she said she has had to balance other activities with making time to take care of her two goats.
“I am home-schooled so it makes it a little bit easier, but I also do a bunch of other stuff in 4H so I do definitely have to balance it,” Wood said.
While this is Campbell’s last year in the Bell County competition, he said he plans on using some of that knowledge when he goes to Texas A&M University for poultry science.
Wood said she still has yet to decide if she will go into an agriculture field after she finishes school.