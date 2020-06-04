KILLEEN — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 14 in Killeen, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Two motorcycles were travelling down the highway at high rates of speed, according to the release.
Ryan Patrick McCormick, 24, of Fort Hood was traveling west on I-14 on a 2015 Suzuki GSXR when he collided into the back of a 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old Killeen man around 9:42 p.m.
McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, according to Washko.
The other motorcycle driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple and treated for incapacitating injuries.