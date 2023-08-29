A Rogers man is in custody and another person of interest is sought after a violent attack on a man involving the use of a bat occurred Monday night at a Temple shopping center.
Temple police responded to the incident at 6:19 p.m. in the 2100 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop, the city said in a news release.
A video posted by Alex Rodriguez on Facebook showed two men, including one wielding a bat, scuffling with another man.
The victim had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, and responding units were dispatched to locate them, the release said.
Upon further investigation, officers made contact with the victim at Candlewood Suites, 1850 Scott Blvd. in Temple. The injured man was taken to local hospital, where he was treated for injuries that do not appear to be life threatening. The victim was in stable condition Tuesday.
Michael Zachary Trouten, a 30-year-old Rogers resident, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody, while the second person of interest remains under investigation.
Trouten was being held at the Bell County Jail for a felony screening. Jail records show he faces four Class C misdemeanors: two counts of failure to appear in court, driving while license is invalid and driving without a license. His bonds have not been set.
Temple Police are investigating the case. Anyone with information can contact the department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.