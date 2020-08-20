BELTON — A 32-year-old Temple man indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury allegedly beat a girl with his fists and then choked her, an arrest affidavit said.
David Navarette Garcia Jr. is charged with two counts of intentional injury to a child, one count of assault/family violence enhanced and one count of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
A woman brought the girl on April 27 to the Temple Police Department, where an officer talked to her, the affidavit said. The girl said Garcia hit her in her face and body and then choked her until she blacked out. When the girl came to, Garcia’s hands were reportedly still around her neck, according to the affidavit.
The woman came to the house and took the girl away.
The girl went through forensic examinations, and many pictures were taken of her injuries.
Garcia was previously convicted of assault-family violence in 2012 and 2018. His victims were people he dated, the indictment said.
The warrant for Garcia’s arrest was issued July 2 by Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
James Michael Fritsch
James Michael Fritsch, 42, of DeLeon, was indicted Wednesday for an indecency with a child charge.
Bell County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Michele Cianci on Jan. 3 watched an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas. A girl, now 13, said she spent the night in the winter of 2018 with a friend in Rogers, an arrest affidavit said.
While there, Fritsch allegedly inappropriately touched the girl twice.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman issued the warrant for Fritsch’s arrest on April 16.
A total of 57 indictments were issued by the grand jury.