Several Temple officials, a pastor and local NAACP members stressed the importance of trust before healing in Temple can begin.
The Dec. 2, 2019, shooting of 28-year-old Michael Dean by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz and the lack of a narrative for more than two months sent Dean’s family and others into a combination of anger, despair and distrust, Dean family members said.
Although his family knew Dean was shot in the head, it wasn’t until an arrest affidavit was released on Monday that the family knew more details about what happened to Dean.
Prior to the disclosure of DeCruz’s name a week after the shooting and the affidavit weeks later, Christine Dean — Michael Dean’s mother — said, “If my son was in the wrong, so be it. But why is he dead? He didn’t deserve to be shot down. Nobody can give me answers. If he was in the wrong there would a whole story out there, wouldn’t there?”
DeCruz was charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. His service weapon reportedly went off when his finger pressed the trigger and killed the unarmed Dean during a traffic stop. His case hasn’t been presented yet to the grand jury.
Does a trust issue still exist?
Local NAACP President Bennie Walsh spoke about trust.
“The community wanted a murder charge, so they’re still disappointed in the manslaughter charge,” Walsh said Friday. “They’re happy there is at least a charge.”
The bond set for the second-degree felony charge was $500,000. DeCruz was in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
The worst thing that could happen is if District Attorney Henry Garza decides to plea bargain and drop manslaughter to a lower charge, Walsh said.
“What needs to happen is hiring a police chief that cares about the community and knows how to communicate,” he said. “It will take a while for people to trust and heal. It is a process.”
To come together as a community, people have to “stop separating by colors,” Walsh said. “Talk. Walk in one another’s shoes. Look for more understanding, more patience and communicate. Until that happens, it will take a long time for Temple to come on track.”
In mid-January during a meeting organized before Dean’s death, the Rev. Charles Robinson said everyone is committed to love their neighbor. He then told those in the audience to turn to their neighbor and say: “I love you and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
It’s not just in Temple that people don’t trust the police, Walsh said. He said it’s nationwide after numerous shootings of black men. He believes it’s the society we live in today that causes people not to trust each other.
“One of our (NAACP) members said we have to train our black kids to be afraid of the police officers. That just doesn’t make sense to me,” Walsh said. “We have to train our police officers on how to deal with the public.”
William Leak, a former NAACP president, said Friday there is a need to develop transparency about the community, city officials and the police force to guarantee equality.
To restore healing, developing empathy with city officials and the police force needs to be developed, Leak said. He also said there is a need to “work with youth in every way we can.”
Residents need to be engaged in planning and oversight and police training needs improvement, he said.
“We also need to connect residents with the resources of who they can contact when problems happen,” Leak said.
City Manager Brynn Myers said, “This is the first time in my career, and it’s the first time in Chief (Jim) Tobin’s career, that we have been involved in an officer-involved shooting case where the Police Department couldn’t immediately determine what took place between the officer and the victim. The public interest is best served when facts lead the way, and we wanted the public to trust the results of any investigation. That’s why this case was turned over to an independent investigating agency in order to determine those facts.”
Future changes
Myers said making changes and improvements in communication will help Temple keep the trust of Temple’s residents.
“While our actions throughout this investigation were intended to ensure fair and impartial justice, we know there is room for improvement and stronger communication. We want to do better for our community in the future, and we hope to have that conversation with our residents moving forward,” Myers added.
The city’s fiscal year 2020 business plan was passed September 2019 by the City Council. It created a new marketing and communications department with the observation that communication with residents needed more attention and resources. Also recommended were a citywide strategic communications plan, crisis communications, community engagement and social media plans and policies.
A consultant was selected in November — before the Dean death — to begin the process, Myers said.
The city of Temple is currently searching for a new police chief.
“My highest priority for our next chief will be someone who is a skilled communicator and who is passionate about fostering strong relationships and communication with our citizens, with members of the Police Department, as well as across the organization,” Myers said.
Improving city communications
“I think the city could have handled it (the aftermath) more effectively,” Davis said. “If we had, I don’t think we would be dealing with some of the trust issues we are now. And that’s sad.”
Davis mentioned the communication changes discussed by Myers.
“We never dreamed two months into the year we would need that plan,” he said. “In absence of an effective plan, the city made the decision to rely on what we thought the Rangers had said — which wasn’t exactly what they said.”
He believes the city must recognize that many things could have been done so much better, Davis said, and then act positively to fix that’s wrong.
Davis also talked about the healing process.
“Once you’ve possibly lost the trust, all you can do is take the proper steps over time to regain that trust,” Davis said. “A more effective plan is what we’re going to have to do. Realistically, it may take years, but I believe constant effort will win the day.”