A Temple man was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury Thursday on charges of attempted kidnapping and impersonating a public servant.
Travis Jamane Brown, 34, was in the McLennan County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $121,500.
In October, Brown was accused of the attempted kidnapping of two 11-year-old girls in Bruceville-Eddy when he pretended to be a police officer.
A witness in the 300 block of Forest Creek Drive said Brown tried to get the girls into a vehicle. The girls fled to a nearby home, where the father of one girl came out and confronted Brown. Deputies arrived later and took him into custody.
Brown also is accused of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, for entering a property and disturbing the property owners.
“A predator like that needs to be off the streets forever,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told the Telegram in October. “We can only imagine what he was going to do with two 11-year-old girls.”
Prior to the alleged kidnapping attempt, Brown was “acting crazy,” McNamara said.
Brown allegedly tore up a man’s gate to his property at a different address and wouldn’t leave, which led to the criminal mischief charge.