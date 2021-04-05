The Bell County Texas Democratic Women will be awarding six $500 scholarships this year.
Any Bell County resident currently attending college or who will be attending college in fall 2021 is eligible to apply for a scholarship.
For more information and an application, contact Melanie Caraway at 254-913-8610. Applications are also available through high school counselor’s offices.
Students will be judged on the basis of academic performance, financial need, community and school activities and honors. They will also be required to submit an essay of one to two pages on the subject “Why I Chose To Be a Democrat,” Caraway said.