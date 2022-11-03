BELTON — A 12-person jury took about four hours to find Christopher James DeLeon Jr., guilty of murder in the Feb. 24, 2021, death of Claire Hernandez.
Wearing black pants and a light purple shirt, DeLeon, 20, kept his head down as he heard the verdict Wednesday night.
Sobbing could be heard in the packed gallery of the 264th District Court of Bell County, presided by Judge Paul LePak. About eight Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies stood guard to ensure emotion stayed in check after the outcome was announced. After jurors left the courtroom, Hernandez’s family followed through the main doors. Finally, DeLeon’s family was escorted outside of the empty Bell County Judicial Complex, where operations had ceased for the day.
During closing arguments, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan asked the jury to find DeLeon guilty.
“The state has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Christopher DeLeon killed Claire Hernandez,” she said. “He put a gun to her head, and he pulled the trigger. We know that the muzzle of that gun was against her forehead. When you deliberate, there is one verdict supported by the evidence. It is guilty of murder.”
DeLeon’s defense attorney, Steve Lee, asked the jury to show clemency to his client based on his relationship with the victim.
“I ask you to think about the evidence,” he said. “Chris was in the car … tending to Claire. He hasn’t run off. He hasn’t tried to hide. They were best friends. I can’t believe, … that he held a gun to her head and pulled the trigger. Look at the relationship they had and their state of mind. I’m asking you to please do not find this man guilty of murder. He did not intend to kill that girl. That girl was his best friend.”
Lee asked the jury, if there was guilt on the part of his client, to choose from lesser charges, including manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, offered to the jury.
“I want you to think about required culpability,” he said. “No person is required to prove their innocence. The defense believes the state has not proved their case. They haven’t done that. Christopher DeLeon has never been in trouble before. You have three charges to consider. They all have the same manner but different levels of culpability.”
Fred Burns, Bell County assistant district attorney and main prosecutor on the case, asked the jury to find DeLeon guilty on the murder charge.
“Let’s not forget why we’re here,” he said. “Christopher DeLeon put a loaded gun to Claire Hernandez’s head, and he pulled the trigger. That is murder.”
Burns continued by saying the actual events of the case might never come to light.
“We’ll never know what was said in that car,” he said. “There is only one person in the world who knows that — the unreliable narrator, Christopher DeLeon. He is guilty of murder, first-degree murder. Ladies and gentlemen, I know you will make the right choice.”
DeLeon and Hernandez were sitting in a car in the 1800 block of East French Avenue in Temple when the shooting occurred, according to an arrest affidavit.
During interviews with police, the affidavit said, DeLeon insisted a drive-by shooter was responsible for Hernandez’s death.
“He was unable to describe the vehicle to officers,” the affidavit said. “He said that a car came by and then another one when he heard a shot. He then saw the victim bleeding from the face and unresponsive.”
Officers at the scene found Hernandez with a gunshot wound to the head and took her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where she died about an hour later.
Testimony during the trial said that a 9mm Glock handgun was hidden under a mattress outside a nearby home.
DeLeon eventually confessed to police that he had a gun on his hip, the affidavit said.
“He said he pulled the trigger, and the gun fired,” the affidavit said. “DeLeon described how he was in the driver’s seat of the car with the victim as they talked. After the gun went off, he did not realize at first that the victim had been shot.”
DeLeon has been held at the Bell County Jail since May 5, 2021, in lieu of bonds totaling $345,000.
LePak told DeLeon that the conviction made him ineligible to post a bond, and he was to remain at the jail until his sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 5.