Hundreds of local children may soon be able to escape their home confinement, and have a chance to play and see their friends as summer programs have been allowed to resume.
The Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple plans to open its doors June 1 to welcome a maximum of 375 local children to participate in its annual summer camp. Members will be allowed back at the start of June. Club management will put health precautions in place before welcoming members back.
The number of children participating in this year’s summer camp will be half of what was allowed in previous years, which had reached 750 children.
“We are pretty prepared,” Brett Williams, executive director of the club, said. “It is hard to use prepared and COVID-19 in the same sentence, but we think we have done our due diligence to give ourselves the best chance possible to be successful. We are going to do our part.”
Williams said the club, 1515 S. 25th St., will have many layers of procedures, for both parents and children, to make sure those who come into their facility are healthy.
Social distancing
To register for the summer programs or day passes, the club will have a drive-through registration that allows for social distancing. Williams said children, or those with day passes, who enter the facility will have their temperature checked and be asked a series of questions each day before they are even out of their cars.
Williams said those that show virus symptoms, before coming into the facility or while there, will be placed on a watch list.
“We already had plans for curbside check-ins for the kids and curbside payments for monthly bills,” Williams said. “We are going to do temperature checks and ask the questions outlined by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) for every kid before they get out of their parent’s car. We are already doing the same thing for staff members.”
Cleaning crews will work constantly to disinfect various surfaces throughout the day, Williams said. There also will be a nurse on staff for the summer that will help advise on the virus and take care of any injuries.
The club, Williams said, will enforce social distancing with the summer camp by limiting class sizes and possibly cutting out some activities, such as basketball because athletic equipment can be hard to keep sanitary.
Williams said he knows it will be hard to socially distance the children, but the club will try to keep each child, visitor and staff member safe and healthy.
“We realize that (social distancing) is going to be a difficult task,” Williams said. “We are going to try and do our part (to enforce) social distancing, but we realize they might not have seen their friends since spring break and they are going to want to shake hands and hug. We are not going to be able to 100 percent prevent that, but we are going to have a strong educational program.”
City of Temple plans
The city of Temple also announced plans to hold its summer camps this year, similarly limiting the number of participants. Officials said they have been evaluating normal activities held at the camp to determine which are safe to bring back.
Mike Hemker, assistant parks and recreation director, said the reopening of summer camps is important for the community as more parents start to return to work.
“Summer camp is a great way for Temple Parks & Recreation to provide organized play opportunities for children ages 5 through 13,” Hemker said. “Camp will look a little different than in previous summers, but will still offer a great service and opportunity for play. Safety is our highest priority for our participants and for those who serve them.”