Bell County Commissioners approved a ban on outdoor burnings Monday following worsening drought conditions.
The county has seen worsening conditions recently making it more susceptible to grass fires, seeing two notable fires over the weekend. The ban was approved in a 4-0 decision, with Commissioner Bill Schumann absent.
The burn ban, that went into effect Monday morning, will last for 30 days unless repealed.
County Judge David Blackburn said he has the ability to roll back the ban if rain, expected for later this week, lessens the conditions that led to the ban.