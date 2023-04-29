SALADO — Poetry, music and a little Salado history made up the program Saturday of the 2023 Tablerock Poetry Festival at Goodnight Amphitheater, 409 Royal St.
It featured Thom Woodruff, Beat Poet Laureate of Texas, and Patsy Sanford Wilson, Poet Laureate of Salado. Woodruff hosted the event, which launched the “2023 Animal Tales Anthology,” an animal-themed collection of original prose, poetry and song.
Jackie Mills, founder of the festival and the Animal Tales Anthology, gave a history of Tablerock poets.
Mills said this was about the 20th poetry festival. Woodruff, who has helped with the festival for years, took charge of it last year, she said, when her husband was in bad health.
“This year, it’s time for him to take it over completely,” she said.
Woodruff is a very gifted poet, she said, and is able to make up poetry off-the-cuff.
The festival is a benefit for the continuance of Tablerock Theater, she said. The history of the theater is made up of a lot of things that didn’t work, she said.
The production of “Salado Legends” is the best project, she said.
“We bring in about 5,000 people a year to Tablerock for different events,” she said. “The top one is ‘Salado Legends.’”
The other big successes are an adapted version of “A Christmas Carol” and the Fright Trail.
“People wait in line three hours to go to Fright Trail,” she said.
Wilson gave a little introduction to each of her poems. Her audience was seated around her on the amphitheater stage, in the pleasant sunlight. After she read each poem, everybody would applaud.
“We all love butterflies,” she said before reading a poem about them. The next poem was similar, she said, in that it dealt with three caterpillars. The first caterpillar was thoughtless and didn’t build a cocoon. So when winter came, it froze. The other two made their cocoons, but the second one, now a butterfly, took off before its wings dried and flew into a spider’s web. The third one, now also a butterfly, waited patiently and then flew off to live happily ever after.
She then read a poem about a canary. There was another poem about birds that were taught to fly by their mothers.
Wilson also had a longer poem that dealt with the legend of the Phoenix.
Wendy Woodruff of Austin, Thom Woodruff’s wife, said she wouldn’t be reading.
“I do write poetry, but I’m just here to help out,” she said. “The money goes for high school scholarships.”
Sandi Horton of Waco followed Wilson on the program, performing several numbers with a flute.
Nadine Flowers of Round Rock shared some of her work. She was followed by Bob Mud of Australia.
The afternoon schedule included poets who read from their anthologies, including published verse. There was to be a round robin reading of all present and later a poetry and music collaboration.