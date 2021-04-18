The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing female out of Southeast Bell County.
73-year-old Janet Bartoo was last seen leaving her residence at 11 a.m. Saturday in a chocolate brown 2010 Ford Explorer displaying Texas License plate CT3V003, a news release said. The vehicle displays a U.S. Navy sticker on the back window of the vehicle.
The release noted Mrs. Bartoo suffers from dementia and becomes disorientated easily. She did not inform family members at the residence that she was leaving and it’s unknown what her intended destination is.
Family is not aware of Mrs. Bartoo’s clothing she was wearing when she left her home, the release said.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Janet Bartoo, or comes in contact with her or her vehicle, please make contact with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5412 or simply call 911.