It’s 9 p.m. — have you locked your car?
That’s the message the Belton Police Department regularly tells social media followers with posts tagged #9PMRoutine.
Yet, despite those efforts, police are seeing increases in vehicle burglaries and automobile thefts this year.
Police said 124 vehicle burglaries have been reported in the city, compared to 65 last year.
Auto thefts are also on the rise: So far, 26 vehicles have been stolen in Belton, up from nine last year.
Police Chief Gene Ellis said the increase in property crimes is a trend that other Texas agencies are experiencing as well.
“Car thieves often target guns, cash and power tools, as well as keys left inside vehicles,” Ellis said. “In most of the car thefts, keys were left inside the car (fobs for cars with push-button ignitions).”
Locking your car can prevent crime, the police chief said.
“It is common for video surveillance to show thieves trying to open car doors but moving on when a door is locked, which is why we regularly remind residents to Hide, Lock, Take,” he said. “We also have a social media campaign called the 9 p.m. Routine, which encourages residents to lock their doors before bed."
"If everybody would follow this routine beginning today," Ellis said, "I’m confident car burglaries would begin to trend downward.”