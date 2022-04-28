Two Bell County Commissioners Court candidates opposed to the Confederate soldier statue said Thursday they favor removing the monument from the historic Belton courthouse grounds.
Louie Minor, the Democratic candidate for the Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4 seat, and Stacey L. Wilson, the Democratic candidate for the Commissioner Precinct 2 seat, spoke out in favor of the statue’s removal at a news conference Thursday in Belton. Members of the Killeen NAACP also attended the news conference.
The candidates call for the statue’s removal came three days after a motion by current Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver to move the statue failed. Driver’s motion was not seconded by other commissioners.
Minor, who is running for Driver’s seat after the incumbent decided not to seek reelection, said he wanted to speak out against members of the Commissioners Court — Bill Schumann, Russell Schneider and Bobby Whitson — for not seconding the motion to remove the statue.
“All the other commissioners, when (Driver) called for the vote, were silent and put their heads down,” Minor said. “To me, it looked like a bunch of ostriches hiding.”
Wilson said the Commissioners Court needs representatives who are concerned about the statue’s negative impact on the county given the state’s Confederate past.
“No longer is it acceptable to remain silent or use the excuse, ‘That is the way it has always been done,’” Wilson said. “Because, it is our duty as elected officials to review, revise and reflect to see what may no longer be serving the interests of our community.”
Prior to the vote on Monday, action on the statue had been tabled for 19 months by the commissioners. The body hoped the Texas Legislature approve a bill that would call for a public referendum on the issue.
Currently, Texas counties with fewer than 25,000 residents can call a referendum on what to do with county property. Bell County has a population of nearly 400,000.
Minor said he is open to removing — or destroying — the statue but added that he would listen to what residents would prefer.
Minor said he would do what he could to get the statue moved, including supporting fellow Democrat Wilson for Precinct 2, Whitson’s opponent in the November general election.
“I am not going to let the issue die,” Minor said. “I am going to work really hard to get that statue moved.”
After the motion to move the statue failed Monday, County Judge David Blackburn said he still supported asking the Legislature to change the law so residents could vote on the issue.
“My thoughts have not changed from the first round of discussions we have had on the monument, and that is that we should pursue statewide legislation that will allow a county referendum on the matter,” Blackburn said.