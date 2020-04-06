A Temple military family is among three in the country to have their homes paid off — thanks to a national foundation that honors slain U.S. servicemen.
The wife and two children of Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle, a Fort Hood soldier killed in November in Afghanistan, will have their Temple home paid off by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation also helped pay off the homes of military families in North Carolina and Colorado. The foundation helped the families as part of Gold Star Spouse Day on Sunday.
Gold Star Spouse Day honors the families of service members who have died while serving.
The foundation was set up to honor the sacrifice of Stephen Siller, who died on Sept. 11, 2001, while helping as a firefighter in New York City.
“Military spouses are the backbone of our military,” Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller said. “When a hero goes off to serve his country, he doesn’t serve alone. His whole family serves. In some ways, the spouses and the children have a much harder job — they have to wait and worry while their loved ones are risking their lives. That is why when tragedy strikes and they do not come home, we need to be there to help,”
Knadle, 33, along with Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, died on Nov. 20, 2019, when the helicopter they were in crashed while they were providing security for troops on the ground. Both Fort Hood soldiers were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division and lived in the Lake Pointe subdivision in Temple.
Last year, residents of the Lake Pointe neighborhood lined a main street and held American flags to honor the two wives after their husbands’ bodies were returned to Texas.
Knadle’s wife, Silkey, said the help was an “incredible gift of stability and security” for her family, which includes Knadle’s daughter Starling and stepson Eason.
“Our home holds memories of our life together, it’s the only life our daughter will know with her sweet father.” Silkey said.
The foundation also helped the families of Army Sgt. First Class Will Lindsay of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Army Maj. Agustin Gonzalez. Lindsay was killed in Afghanistan during his seventh tour, while Gonzalez, along with two of his daughters, died in a car crash while on the way to his new duty station.
Since its founding, the organization has spent more than $250 million on healing the families of fallen first responders and members of the military.
The foundation’s Gold Star Family Home Program started in 2018 and helps families with young children by providing them with mortgage-free homes. Those interested in donating to the group can do so through their website at https://bit.ly/3aMvC5m.