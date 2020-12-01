BELTON — Three Creeks, the sprawling subdivision just outside city limits, keeps growing — and it’s not done yet.
The Belton Council recently OK’d a final plat for the neighborhood’s eighth phase. The vote was 6-0, with Councilman Guy O’Banion absent.
Planner Tina Moore said this section of Three Creeks will cover nearly 34 acres, have 43 lots and use 18.6 acres for green space, which will be maintained by the local homeowners association.
While the new section eventually will have three access points, City Manager Sam Listi has heard from nearby residents who live along Rocking M Lane who are concerned with increased traffic coming from the neighborhood.
“So many folks in the area are using Rocking M as opposed to the other alternatives,” Listi said, listing Auction Barn Road as an example of a street Three Creeks residents could use instead.
It’s an issue that likely will keep growing. Three Creeks is expected to have 1,500 homes once it is completed. Phase eight will increase the lot total to 1,097, according to a staff report.
Moore pointed out that one of the access points into the newest section of the sprawling, Shakespearean-themed subdivision will connect Shanklin Road to Three Creeks Boulevard and give the neighborhood a direct path to Interstate 35.
“When do we believe the entrance to the east, the Shanklin and ultimately I-35 (access), will be available? And whose responsibility is it to build that?” Councilman Craig Pearson asked.
That road is one of Belton’s top transportation priorities. It was No. 8 on the city’s list of road projects it submitted for the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization’s 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.
That document could one day pave the way to funding the Shanklin Road expansion, the city manager said.
“It is also a consideration for our expanded (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) projects that we are laying out right now,” Listi said. “It is not scheduled; it is not funded at this time. It is certainly a street of high interest and of high priority.”
While an expanded Shank-lin Road would help Three Creeks, it also would help alleviate any traffic that will come from a possible Belton Independent School District campus — or two. The district owns a nearly 109-acre site near Loop 121.
“All of these activities and projects we’re building recognize a need that we’ve identified,” Listi said. “It is certainly something that is an important priority that we need to deal with in the near future.”